Shakira is opening up about one of the most fraught times in her life.

In a new interview with People en Español, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer says she learned her ex-husband Gerard Piiqué had “betrayed” her while her father was sick in hospital.

READ MORE: Shakira And Lewis Hamilton Fuel Romance Rumours With Cozy Cocktail Outing After F1 Grand Prix In Spain

The 46-year-old recalls her father, 91-year-old William Mebarak Chadid, ending up in the ICU after have a bad fall.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” Shakira said, as translated by People. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

She continued, “The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much.”

Talking about her father’s recovery, Shakira said it’s “been very hard and slow,” but said he is a “wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength.”

“He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries— all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night,” she continued. “They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022 after over a decade together. Months later, Shakira released a song seemingly addressing the fallout from the split, including Piqué’s new relationship with 24-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

The former couple have two sons together.