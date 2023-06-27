After weeks of bad-mouthed reviews and criticism, HBO’s “The Idol” season 1 has been shortened from six episodes to five.

The raunchy drama, which kicked off on a bad note followed by highly-criticized subsequent episodes, just aired its fourth episode on Sunday (June 25), making the next episode — airing July 2 — its season finale.

It’s unclear when the decision was made to cut down the initial six-episode season, however both The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp — who star in the series — have already begun promoting the finale, sharing posts on their respective Instagram accounts:

Photo: Instagram/ @LilyRose_Depp

Meanwhile, a source spoke out about the decision, telling TVLine that it was made after Sam Levinson took over as director back in 2022.

Word on a season 2 renewal remains mute.