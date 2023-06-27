Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in 'Joy Ride'.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion gave their blessing for the use of “WAP” in the new comedy “Joy Ride”.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté spoke with stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu, as well as director Adele Lim about putting their own spin on the raunchy hit.

“I don’t think we would have used that song unless we got their blessing,” Park said of Cardi and Megan. “Adele (director Adele Lim) wrote a beautiful letter being like, ‘You’ve really taken ownership over like your identity and your sexuality with this song, and would you give us the blessing to do the same for Asian-American women in that way?'”

She continued, “And they were so excited to give us that blessing. I think we wouldn’t have done it otherwise. And the new lyrics to [the song], I think the first time we heard them, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re genius.'”

‌”We’re so grateful,” Hsu added. “And it was amazing to get to kind of do our own spin on it.”

Wu added, “I would say Cardi B taught me and my friends don’t want to live in a world without you. Seriously, my partner fully cried.”

Adele Lim — Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Talking about how the scene originated, Lim recalled, “It was the writers and I, we were obsessed with ‘WAP’, and when we knew we had our characters have to perform this K-Pop cover song, we wanted it to be just the right one. Our story is one of female confidence and owning your sexuality.

“I wrote a letter to Cardi B and to Megan Thee Stallion, explaining how much it meant to us, how completely freeing and exuberant and joyful and unapologetically sexual it was, and how much it would mean for us to have it in the movie,” Lim explained. “And they said yes.”

The film is written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, and also stars Sherry Cola, Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn and more.

“Joy Ride” opens in theaters July 7.