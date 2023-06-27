Tom Hanks’ niece brought some drama to Monday’s season 2 premiere of “Claim to Fame” with her emotional meltdown.

After Carly Reeves was outed as the actor’s relative by fellow contestant Hugo, shock took over, eventually prompting an angry reaction.

“I’m just a little shocked. I didn’t realize that he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all,” a tearful Reeves said about her elimination after her ties to Hanks were revealed with a park bench, hinting at his classic film “Forrest Gump”.

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this,” a frustrated Reeves was heard yelling loudly as she packed her belongings to leave the house.

“I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!” she added.

Many viewers, along with the cast members, were shocked over her angry reaction to her early elimination, including castmate, Karsyn, who noted: “I did not have that level of drama for my first guess-off on my ‘Claim to Fame’ bingo card.”

The celebrity relative guessing game has begun, so play along and stream the season premiere of #ClaimtoFame on Hulu! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E8yJbGW8ic — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) June 27, 2023

After the episode aired, Reeves spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her meltdown and what elicited her “emotional” reaction.

“Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person,” she told the outlet. “I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants.

“I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home,” she explained. “And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

Reeves noted that Hanks is aware of her feature on the show and her elimination.

“I said, ‘Guess what your clue was?’ And he goes, ‘What?’ I said, ‘A bench!’ He was like, ‘Ahhhh,’” she recalled telling the “Cast Away” star.

“At first, he didn’t understand the game and then I was like, ‘It’s clues from your movies.’ And then he said, ‘Oh, okay. Got it. Got it,’” she continued.

Despite her meltdown, Reeves hopes Hanks will still watch the episode.

“I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do,” she said. “So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious… He’s happy for me no matter what.”

“Claim to Fame”, co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.