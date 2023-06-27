“Wheel of Fortune” has found its new host!

Ryan Seacrest will be doing the honours, replacing Pat Sajak after he steps down from his role after the upcoming 41st season, which premieres this fall.

Sony Pictures Television confirmed that Seacrest would be hosting the show as of 2024 in a press release Tuesday.

The “American Idol” host has signed a multi-year agreement to front the daily syndicated game show.

Seacrest said, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, added, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humour to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for decades!

“Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures, continued, “We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. Ryan loves ‘Wheel’ as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

Sajak has served as host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery, and has been the stalwart leader of the popular game show ever since.

He posted earlier this year:

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

See some of Sajak’s most memorable moments on the show in the clip below.