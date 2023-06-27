Adele wants to know what Tom Sandoval’s whole deal is.

During a Vegas residency show, the singer stopped to interact with the audience, specifically to ask them for details about the big cheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules”.

“The other day my friend was like, ‘No, they really do restaurants or something,'” Adele said, in a clip shared to Instagram. “So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?”

She then tried to find someone in the audience who could give her the low-down on Sandoval, asking, “Does anyone know anything about that ‘Vanderpump’ stuff?”

Finally, responding to her question “What does that man do?”, a fan in the audience answered, “He’s trash.”

But Adele still wanted to know what Sandoval actually does in the world.

“He tries to sing, but he’s no Adele,” the fan joked, to which the singer asked “So it’s a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?”

The fan explained, “He’s on the TV show pretending to be a server. He wants to be an entertainer now.”

“Oh, okay. Like most of L.A,” Adele joked. “Whenever I get served at a restaurant, somebody tries to slide me a demo.”