It’s a business summer for Zayn.

Mercury Records revealed today that they’ve signed the singer. This comes after fans speculated over the sudden scrubbing of Zayn’s Instagram account of all previous content.

“As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit,” said Mercury Records President, Tyler Arnold. “We’re honoured he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

READ MORE: Zayn Malik Returns To Twitter With Heartfelt Message To Fans

The move isn’t the only news as Zayn also teased the release of a new single later this summer with a clip on Twitter.

Fans can already pre-save the track here.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Spotted Kissing During Dinner Date In New York City

The former One Direction member was previously signed with RCA Records, under which he released three albums Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021).

Other talent signed to Mercury Records include Post Malone, James Bay, Stephen Sanchez, Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan, BoyWithUke, Ka$hdami, Lyn Lapid and Camylio.