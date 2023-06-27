Click to share this via email

Canadian Swifties are about ready to lose it.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift added eight new European dates on her Eras Tour, plus another show in Los Angeles, but once again she failed to announce any stops in Canada.

Another 9 #TSTheErasTour shows go up in lights like diamonds in the sky. 🤩💎 JUST ADDED: 1 new show in Los Angeles and 8 new shows in the UK & Europe! Visit https://t.co/K1TMzUp3uY for more info. pic.twitter.com/7FC6llw4uv — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 27, 2023

After the new dates were announced, Canadian fans stormed Twitter to share their ire over Swift’s continued snubbing of her neighbours to the north.

Taylor Swift is going everywhere on tour except Canada. 😭 Why, Taylor?! WHY?!! What did the Canadians ever do to you??? pic.twitter.com/Wlpl8SW8NJ — Dana Gricken says be kind! (@DanaGricken) June 27, 2023

Canada soon please otherwise imma cry — Blair (Taylor’s verison) 💜 (@BlessTSwift) June 27, 2023

@JustinTrudeau if u want to save Canada pls bring Taylor — eden 🇨🇦 עדן (@swifts13debut) June 27, 2023

I hate being Canadian so much we have the cold and we don’t have Taylor — eden 🇨🇦 עדן (@swifts13debut) June 27, 2023

@ taylor swift why are you gatekeeping speak now merch and canadian tour dates — michaela (@vigilantexshit) June 27, 2023

me, holding out for another set of taylor swift tour dates for canada pic.twitter.com/54gEvhvRqs — Will Shelling (@willshelling) June 27, 2023

Canadian Swifties have been complaining about the lack of tour dates in the country since the Eras Tour was first announced in November 2022.

The tour, which has sold out in cities around the world and attracted plenty of celebrities in the audience, kicked off On March 17, and is slated to continue through at least August 2024.

It is Swift’s first tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.