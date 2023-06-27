Canadian Swifties are about ready to lose it.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift added eight new European dates on her Eras Tour, plus another show in Los Angeles, but once again she failed to announce any stops in Canada.

After the new dates were announced, Canadian fans stormed Twitter to share their ire over Swift’s continued snubbing of her neighbours to the north.

Canadian Swifties have been complaining about the lack of tour dates in the country since the Eras Tour was first announced in November 2022.

The tour, which has sold out in cities around the world and attracted plenty of celebrities in the audience, kicked off On March 17, and is slated to continue through at least August 2024.

It is Swift’s first tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.