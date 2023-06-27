Jenna Ortega definitely resonates with Wednesday Addams.

The “Wednesday” actress recently chatted to the Wall Street Journal about the similarities between herself and her character.

Ortega shared, “The problem is since doing that show, if I do wear something black, it seems like I’m leaning into character, but it’s my genuine style,” Yahoo! Life reported.

She added, “I genuinely resonate with Wednesday and the colour black. It’s easy. And I feel the most like myself when I’m wearing all black, which is also why doing that job is really exciting.”

Ortega also spoke about the everyday attire she tends to choose, admitting she usually goes for a casual ensemble.

“I’m awful at that,” Ortega told the publication. “Especially because I’m usually going to work, so I wear my personal clothes for five seconds. So it’s just sweats, and I get cold really easily too, so I always go for a cardigan.”

She continued, “I have these red thrifted boots from the ’70s that I’m obsessed with. So any time that I can find a way to get those in, I will.”

“Wednesday” is set to return for season 2, which is unsurprising given the huge viewing figures on Netflix when it was released last November.

Ortega said during an interview alongside Elle Fanning for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series: “It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more.

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great.”

She added, “We’re going to get bolder, more dark.”