Emma Roberts is getting into reno mode.

On Tuesday, HGTV Canada debuted a sneak peek of the next “Celebrity IOU”, in which the “American Horror Story” star surprises her aunt Mela with a kitchen transformation.

As Roberts explains in the episode, her Aunt “Moo” has spent her whole life helping others and rescuing animals, and the actress wants to give her an eclectic space to enjoy her pets, tea and guests.

In the clip, the actress gets some tips from Jonathan Scott on tiling a new backsplash.

“If there’s one tile that’s not done properly, Mela’s gonna notice it,” he says, to which Roberts adds, “She’s gonna rip it off the wall.

As Jonathan explains that Mela hated the previous black-and-grey colour scheme in her kitchen backsplash, to the point that she ripped part of it out without even bothering to fix the wall.

“She was happier with holes in her wall than she was with the original aesthetic,” he says.

Then, as Roberts is busy putting up tiles, Jonathan notices that he gave Roberts the wrong tiles, with some bigger than others.

“I’m done,” Roberts says, washing her hands of the task.

Watch Emma Roberts surprise her aunt on the next episode of “Celebrity IOU”, airing Monday, July 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.