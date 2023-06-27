Seth Meyers just announced his latest project.

As late-night TV shows continue to be paused due to the writers strike, the “Saturday Night Live” star took to social media to announce his and his brother Josh’s brand new podcast, “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers”.

Meyers explained, “There’s a writers’ strike and we hope that writers strike resolves itself soon, we hope the writers get the deal they deserve.

“But, when life gives you lemons, make a podcast! That’s what my brother Josh and I have done.”

The brothers are set to talk to guests about trips they took as kids, as well as what it’s like taking trips as an adult with their kids and more.

Guests will include Tom Holland, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson and more, with the first guest being Amy Poehler.

Meyers teased the first episode’s release on Instagram, writing: “It’s the first episode of our new podcast, ‘FAMILY TRIPS WITH THE MEYERS BROTHERS!'”

He joked, “I had never met Amy Poehler before but she made a great first impression. Please enjoy her regaling us with her stories of travel both good and bad.”