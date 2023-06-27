Harrison Ford is glad he was the second choice for “Indiana Jones”.

Looking back on his casting for the iconic film franchise, the actor admitted he almost didn’t land the role. The studio went to Tom Selleck in the ’80s first.

“How I got the job? Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract,” Ford said during a panel discussion, via Deadline. “I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again.”

At the time, Selleck engaged with “Magnum P.I.” instead.

Aside from Selleck, Ford also had George Lucas to thank. The two had already worked together on “Star Wars” when the director sent the actor a script to read.

“He said ‘I want you to read it right away, I want you to read it in an hour.’ I sat down, I read it an an hour, and he said ‘I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg’s house and talk to him,’ ” the actor recalled. “I went to Steven Spielberg’s house, I had never met Steven Spielberg before. I guess about an hour later I had the job.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” arrives in theatres Friday.