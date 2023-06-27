Idris Elba knows a thing or two about flying.

The star of the new Apple TV+ series “Hijack” about an airplane hijacking, recently sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier and shared his air travel dos and don’ts.

READ MORE: ‘Hijack’ Trailer: Watch Idris Elba’s Thrilling Strategies To Rescue Himself And Other Passengers On A Flight To London

Asked whether he walks or stands still on airport moving walkways, the actor said, “I stand still. Because it’s a ride!”

‌Does he keep his shoes on or off when he’s seated on a flight? “Off,” he said, explaining, “Because your feet swell.”

That said, while he takes his shoes off, he keeps his socks on, because that becomes an issue when needing to use the bathroom.

‌As for whether he keeps his window blind up or down, Elba said, “Down. Just to regulate the light and, you know.”

‌When it comes to his seat, when he’s not in first class, the actor said he still likes to keep his seat reclined.

Asked whether that might be disrespectful to the passengers behind him, Elba joked, “I don’t see you. Sorry! I’m reclining.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Admits That ‘Staying Out Of Jail’ Was The Only Expectation For Him In Life

Elba also said when it comes to luggage, “I prefer to just to carry on because I don’t like waiting for the bag on the other side. I’m not that guy. But oftentimes on long haul flights, you have to take luggage.”

Finally, the most important question of all, does he like talking to strangers seated next to him on a flight?

“It depends. So if it’s a late flight, I’ve been working all day and I’m just trying to get some Zs? Don’t talk to me,” Elba said. “But if it’s, like, midday then, you know, you’re cool. ‘What’s up man? You see the game?'”

“Hijack”, written by George Kay and directed by Jim Field Smith, premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28.