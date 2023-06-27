Jon Hamm is excited for married life.

The “Mad Men” star recently tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola at the same Anderson Canyon cliffside in California where they filmed the icon show’s series finale.

Appearing this week on iHeartRadio’s “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi”, Hamm talked about what went into planning the idyllic wedding.

“[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope – and it’s the journey and it’s exciting,” he said. “All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things.”

He continued, “But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week ago or so, where this sort of calm settled over me. I was like, oh right, it’s great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design, but at the end of the day…I’m gonna look out and I’m gonna see this whole group of people – and it’s not a very big group of people. It’s well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they’re supporting me and Anna.”

Talking about his views on marriage, Hamm said, “This is the exciting part of life and it’s a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase and ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, then ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”

Of course, now that he’s gotten hitched, Bozzi wanted to know whether Hamm and Osceola are planning on having children.

“TBD… TBD,” the actor said.