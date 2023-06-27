Amber Heard’s coworkers say she’s become more “resilient” after her experiences.

The actress stepped out at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy with the director of her new film, Conor Allyn.

The “In the Fire” director told Deadline that he was “so happy” that while Heard “went through something so awful,” the experience “didn’t change her as a person.”

Heard faced her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a widely-televised defamation trial in June 2022. The verdict saw her owing the actor over $10M in damages.

“She’s still the shining light … and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well, I can’t imagine it,” he told the outlet.

Her co-star in the thriller, Luca Calvani, was similarly supportive of Heard.

“Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media [outlet] you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through, and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage,” he praised.

He also testified to her acting talent, adding, “She glows and she pulls you in and she shares it with everybody. The last person on set will feel it and feel a connection with her”.

The film’s premiere marked the actress’ first appearance promoting a movie since the trial.

The 69th Taormina Film Festival runs until July 1.