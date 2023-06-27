Back in 2019, Chris Jericho emerged with a new pro-wrestling persona dubbed Painmaker, a deranged and violent character inspired by serial killers that he debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a recent interview with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Jericho reveals that he’s reviving Painmaker for an in-ring return in the AEW, as well as a new comic book series, which he’d like to see form the basis of a new superhero-style movie.

At the time he came up with Painmaker, the Canadian wrestling icon was looking for yet another way to reinvent himself. “I was like, it needs to be something darker than [my WWE persona]. And I thought like, what would a serial killer look like if he was a pro wrestler?” he recalled of the character, who wore a leather jacket adorned with spikes and creepy makeup inspired by iconic shock-rocker Alice Cooper.

Chris Jericho — Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

READ MORE: Chris Jericho Credits Winnipeg As ‘The Genesis’ Of AEW, Promises ‘Magical Night’ When Dynamite Debuts In His Hometown

Once he settled on the look and the name, he took a deep dive into who the character really is.

“And then the tried to create a whole backstory for it to where we have a we have a Painmaker graphic novel where the Painmaker is now an intergalactic serial killer who has reformed his evil ways and now searches the galaxy to hunt down and arrest or kill other serial killers,” Jericho explained.

“But he still has the urge to kill innocent people, and he has to give in to those urges from time to time. So he’s very flawed. And I thought, why don’t we start doing a universe of that with the end game of doing a Painmaker movie?” he continued.

READ MORE: Chris Jericho Joins Fans Slamming WWE After Zombies Invade WrestleMania Backlash

“And why not, right? Listen, let’s be honest, guys. How many more Spider-Man movies do we need? Superman? I know Spider-Man — bit by a spider, shoots the webs, works at the newspaper. It’s done! I know it!” Jericho added.

“Sooner or later, someone’s going to have to come up with a new superhero that’s not Ant-Woman and Wasp-Man, which are the lowest guys. Or whatever‌ — the insect genre,” he joked. “So I thought, what the hell? Let’s see if we can make that happen. So it’s kind of a project that I’m working on, too.”

READ MORE: Chris Jericho Donates $2,500 To Family Of Slain Uber Eats Driver Mohammad Anwar

Meanwhile, AEW recently hit Toronto for the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, and is next heading to Hamilton for AEW Dynamite-Rampage on June 28, followed by AEW Collision on June 29.

During the Forbidden Door press conference on the weekend, Jericho challenged Sting to a tornado tag match as the Painmaker, teasing the character’s AEW return.