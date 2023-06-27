“Superman: Legacy” has found its stars.

Deadline reports the upcoming film under DC’s new heads of films, James Gunn and Peter Safran, has cast David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The announcement comes after months of auditions, with the two being among the few selected to test for the roles in-person in full costume before the two co-chairs.

The tests took place over two days, with closed test deals that would expire in two weeks according to sources close to the scene, hoping to avoid the potential SAG-AFTRA strike.

Gunn will direct the film based on his screenplay, while Safran will produce.

Previous roles for Corenswet include “Pearl”, “The Politician”, and “We Own This City”, marking the first major leading role for the star. Brosnahan is well-known for her run in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The studio will be looking to cast Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor next, along with supporting characters like Jimmy Olsen.

“Superman: Legacy” is currently slated for release in 2025 on July 11.