Human remains recently discovered by hikers in the area where Julian Sands went missing back in January have been confirmed to be those of the British actor.

Sky News reports that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that the coroner has positively identified the remains as belonging the Sands, 65, who hasn’t been seen since he went hiking in California’s Mt. Baldy on January 13.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt Baldy on 24 June, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” reads a statement issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the statement added. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands.”

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” the British actor’s family said in a subsequent statement. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands was known for his performances in such films as “A Room with a View”, “Warlock” and “Arachnophobia”, Sands also appeared in such television series as “24”, “Chicago Hope”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “Smallville” and others.