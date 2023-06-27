Fans of “The Witcher” are patiently awaiting the upcoming third season of the Netflix fantasy hit, in which star Henry Cavill will exit midway through the season, with his character, Geralt of Rivia, to then be played by Liam Hemsworth.

While TV series have occasionally brought in new actors to play characters, “The Witcher” is somewhat unique in that the switch will be taking place partway through a season.

However, the series’ producers are promising fans that the transition will be “flawless,” and will adhere to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels.

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’

“It’s a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt,” exec producer Steve Gaub told Yahoo! News.

“I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him,” Gaub continued.

“I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we’re going to be in great hands with Liam,” he added. “We’re looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor and a new face.”

READ MORE: ‘The Witcher Season 3’ Trailer: First Look At Henry Cavill’s Final Episodes

Exec producer Tomek Baginski echoed those sentiments.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him. But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam,” he added.

“Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five,” Baginski explained. “It’s very lore accurate. It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

The first part of the third season of “The Witcher” debuts on Thursday, June 29, with the second part arriving on Thursday, July 27.