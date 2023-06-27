Kylie Minogue is sharing her love for Pharrell.

The two collaborated on the hit 2014 track “I Was Gonna Cancel” from her twelfth studio album Kiss Me Once, with Pharrell credited as the writer and producer. The song was a personal one for Minogue, who produced it during a particularly day.

“I couldn’t really believe I was there. And also, are you taking me back to that day? I was just really. God, what year was that? Yeah, I was feeling a little bit fragile and bursting into tears,” she told ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon of the experience. She’d spoken in the past about “bursting into tears” as she met with Williams, only having two days to produce two songs with him. “And he came out and comforted me. And that’s why he wrote ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’.”

Despite the overwhelming day, Minogue still considered writing “I Was Gonna Cancel” and “The Winners” with Williams to be great experiences.

“It wasn’t the best day for me, to say the least. And so that’s how ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’ was written. I gathered myself, I pulled myself together and yeah, it was a great experience to work with him,” she shared.

The song has touched fans, with some contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race even performing iconic lip-sync dances to the track, something the Australian singer knew about.

“Yeah, dude. It’s amazing. Amazing,” she said of the performers. “I’ve got to, you know, take some pointers from them.”

