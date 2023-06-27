Back when Will Smith was starring in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, the idea emerged for RuPaul to appear on the show.

Smith, however, decided to pass up a cameo from the now-iconic drag queen, who at the time was experiencing a burst of fame as the single “Supermodel (You Better Work)” was rising in the charts.

According to Thea Glassman’s new book, Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television, Smith was discussing an upcoming episode with executive producer David Steven Simon when the idea emerged.

Smith, however, would not have it, and dismissed the notion of bringing a drag queen onto the show. “I remember him saying that would be a really bad idea,” Simon said.

“OK, OK. We don’t need to do it,'” Simon eventually told Smith, recalling, “The reason he would say no is because of his image. Period. The end.”