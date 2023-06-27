It’s been a minute, but “Futurama” is back, with new episodes of “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening’s cult-hit animated space comedy debuting on Disney+ next month.

In advance of the upcoming premiere, the streamer unveiled a new trailer for the long-awaited 11th season, in addition to new key art.

The full original cast is returning, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

“After a brief 10-year hiatus, ‘Futurama’ has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact,” declares the synopsis.

“The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone,” the synopsis continues. “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”