Larsa Pippen turned down a lucrative offer from a sugar daddy.

Or at least that’s the assumption to be drawn from an anecdote that the ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen shared on the “Separation Anxiety” podcast, which she co-hosts with current beau Marcus Jordan, who’s the son of her ex’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

During the conversation, Pippen recalled having conversations with a potential suitor who was situated in Dubai, who made her an interesting proposal.

“By the second, third conversation we had, he said, ‘Hey, so I would send you money every month, if I sent you $250,000 would you not talk to anyone anymore,” she said.

“And I had just met him on the phone, I had met him through a mutual friend, but I had never seen him before,” she continued.

“But he just thought on paper it would make sense, because he was Middle Eastern, I was Middle Eastern,” she added.

“But he thought that the money would make me not talk to other people, and that to me was like, ‘By the way, I don’t even know if I like you,'” she said.