Fans of Amy Schumer may want to rethink their subscriptions to Paramount+ now that the streaming service has ditched her acclaimed sketch comedy series, “Inside Amy Schumer”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer’s series is being scrubbed from the streamer amid its recent inclusion of Showtime programming.

“Inside Amy Schumer” is joined by the Kevin Williamson-produced “Tell Me a Story” as the latest series to be removed from Paramount+, joining the shows that were removed last week, which included “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”, “Star Trek: Prodigy”, “The Game” and “Queen of the Universe”.

Several docuseries and documentaries are also being deleted in the purge, including Dave Grohl’s “From Cradle to Stage”, “Ghislaine: Partner in Crime” and the LeBron James-produced “Fantasy Football”.

“In the unified Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, enables more discovery between the brands and builds overall viewership,” a Paramount+ spokesperson told THR in a statement explaining the programming purge.

“As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers,” the statement added. “This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime’s robust slate of premium originals.”