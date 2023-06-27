Backstreet’s back — at the beach.

As the unstoppable boy band continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the group is announcing an upcoming concert on the beach in Cancún, Mexico, which also doubles as an all-inclusive vacation.

“Backstreet’s Back At The Beach is an all-inclusive concert vacation situated on the idyllic Caribbean coastline, which will take place April 18-21, 2024,” notes a press release. “The inaugural event will feature two nights of Backstreet Boys on the beach, including their DNA show as well as a special 30-for-30 performance which will see the group performing a set that is entirely chosen by fans.”

According to the release, the all-inclusive package features a full takeover of the the resort, which includes “daily pool parties, themed activities, late nights, and TONS of surprises for Backstreet Boys fans.”

In addition, the release notes, the group’s members will curate what’s described as “a truly immersive weekend” for fans, which will include a tequila and guacamole tasting with Howie Dorough, a DJ set by Kevin, Richardson, karaoke with AJ McLean, a beach volleyball tournament with Nick Carter, and a special variety show featuring the Brian Littrell and his family.

And if that’s not enough, Jason Derulo will be joining the festivites as a headliner, in addition to daily performances from Eric Cubeecchee & DJ YO-C.

The weekend will take place at the Moon Palace Cancún; travel Packages for Backstreet’s Back At The Beach will go on sale to the public on July 7 at 1 p.m. ET via www.backstreetsbackatthebeach.com, with an exclusive pre-sale noon ET on on July 6.

“All event packages include luxury resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to private white sand beaches, daily yoga sessions, complimentary wifi, and so much more!” the release adds. “Additional performers as well as a full itinerary inclusive of pool parties, activities, and local excursions will be announced soon.”