Jen Shah is making the most of her time while serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for telemarketing fraud.

Page Six reports that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum has completed the anger management course that was part of her sentence.

“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” Shah said, communicating with the outlet via her rep, Chris Giovanni.

Noting that “challenging unhelpful beliefs” was one aspect of the training she received, she added, “I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week.”

She added, “In reflection, I could have used this on ‘RHOSLC’. Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here. Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class…#ZenJen.”