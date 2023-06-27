Click to share this via email

Fans were thrilled with the Jonas Brothers reunited after their 2013 breakup — but not as thrilled as JoBros member Kevin Jonas.

In a sitdown with Lance Bass for his “Frosted Tips” podcast, Jonas admitted that at the time he felt the split would be for good.

“It felt final,” Jonas admitted.

“We weren’t in a good place at that time,” he continued.

“I never even thought there was a chance we’d come back,” Jonas added.

“It was like, nope, it’s over,” he shared. “That part of my life is dead.”

He later realized that the break was actually good for all of them, with the time apart allowing the brothers the space to pursue their various solo efforts and regroup with a new attitude.