Kelly Clarkson got a lot of help from medication.

Appearing this week on the “Las Culturistas” podcast with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the daytime TV host revealed she got on anti-depressants during her divorce.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Appears To Confirm Kylie Minogue’s Rumoured Las Vegas Residency

“I looked at my therapist and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'” Clarkson said. “And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever.”

Clarkson separated from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares four children, in 2020, after being married for seven years. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

As the 41-year-old singer recalled, her short experience taking medication for her depression made a world of difference for her through that difficult period.

“I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months,” Clarkson told Rogers, 33, and Yang, 32. “My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it].”

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Recalls Scooter Braun ‘Took Offense’ At Her Tweet Suggesting Taylor Swift Re-Record Her Old Songs

At the time of her split, Clarkson appeared on “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and said, “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

On an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the time, the host also addressed her divorce.

“What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts,” she said. “We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”