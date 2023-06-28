Toby Keith is updating fans on his health amid his battle with stomach cancer.

The country crooner revealed his diagnosis just over a year ago, confirming at the time he’d spent six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.

While chatting to The Oklahoman at the June 2 pre-tournament gala for his Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, Keith said of how he’d doing now: “I’m feeling pretty good.

“I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumour to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up.

“Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare. But my goal is, I feel better; I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours.

“And if I do, (I’ll) be out on the road this fall,” the singer insisted of hopefully getting on the road touring again.

Keith is continuing to have chemo, revealing his tumour has shrunk by a third and his blood tests have been looking good. He’s also taking immunotherapy and has been working with a nutritionist.

The musician shared, “They put oxygen in your blood. They give you high doses of vitamin C and good vitamins and nutrient bag you up to where you feel better. And you can start trying to heal your body.

“Now, they’re trying to fight where the cancer backs up and says, ‘Oh, you’re fighting that tumour? We’re gonna remorph and turn into this kind of cancer.’ … So, while they (the cancer cells) are in the bullpen regrouping, we’re trying to kill ’em with something different.”

Confirming his diagnosis last year, Keith posted: