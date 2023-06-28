Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek has been enjoying some me time to celebrate World Wellbeing Week.

The actress, 56, took to Instagram to share two snaps of herself relaxing in the sauna.

Hayek posed nude underneath two strategically placed towels in the sizzling pics.

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star captioned the post, “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼”

Hayek’s nearly naked photos unsurprisingly caused quite a stir online.

One social media user gushed, “Most beautiful woman I’ve seen,” as another wrote: “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in. 🔥😘❤️”

A third joked, “I hate towels.”

Hayek enjoyed some more self care this week as she also posted a snap of herself soaking up the sun in Spain.

She posed in front of the ocean while enjoying some paella in the stunning snap.