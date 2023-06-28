Click to share this via email

It’s a major case of celebrity déjà vu.

Gwyneth Paltrow took to social media on Tuesday to share an adorable snap with her 17-year-old son, Moses, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his Grammy-winning father, Chris Martin.

(L-R): Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow — Photo: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Story

The familial photo shows the mother-and-son duo standing side-by-side in buttoned-up, collared shirts. Moses rocks a more monochromatic, black-and-white, uniformed look, while Paltrow, 50, donned a red-and-white, striped colour scheme.

Fans had to double-take while observing the pic, with one social media user pointing out that the Goop founder’s son appeared to be the spitting image of his father in the year 2000.

Moses esta parecido al chris Martin del 2000… pic.twitter.com/eER3JV4Q9p — elii💙🌠🌠🌈❤️ (@eli_coldp) June 27, 2023

Paltrow and Martin, 46, brought Moses, who recently celebrated his 17th birthday in April, into the world in 2006 and their 19-year-old daughter Apple in 2004.

The “Great Expectations” actress and the “Yellow” singer tied the knot in 2003 before breaking things off 11 years later.

Following their divorce in 2015, Paltrow has since married “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk, while Martin has created a life with “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson.