Bre Tiesi isn’t totally ruling out more children.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke to the Selling Sunset star at her and Nick Cannon‘s son, Legendary Love’s, first birthday party over the weekend, where Tiesi opened up about their unconventional relationship and the possibility of welcoming another child with the longtime TV personality.

“So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he’s here every week, and especially when he’s home, he’s here,” Tiesi said. “So, it’s not a set schedule, we don’t have to plan things, but he’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive.”

While their arrangement is one that is outside of the norm, Tiesi maintained that it works for the pair, and said that Cannon is very helpful and accommodating when it comes to their 1-year-old.

“I don’t really feel like there’s anything to adjust to, because I kind of make it however I want. So, I have a nanny during the day, or like the other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, ‘Nick, I need you at 7:00 p.m. I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’ll be here at 7,’ and he was there,” she added. “So, I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It’s all about just communicating and he’s really accommodating, and he’s very helpful. And that man has never told me no.”

Despite having all the support she needs, Tiesi said she isn’t so sure she’s ready to add another little one to the mix just yet.

“That’s a hard one. I do and I don’t. I think that for where I’m at in my career and my life right now, I just don’t know how I could possibly manage another child,” Tiesi, who welcomed Legendary with Cannon last year, admitted.

“Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don’t think he’s necessarily missing out, but it’s hard. I don’t know,” she added, referencing her son’s many half-siblings. In addition to Legendary, the father of 11 shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, along with 7-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin, with ex Abby De La Rosa, Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with ex Brittany Bell, 9-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, with Alyssa Scott.

They have discussed it, however, with the realtor noting that Cannon is “open to whatever.”

“He’s open to whatever, always, but I just — I feel like if I can’t do it a hundred percent, I don’t want to do that,” Tiesi said. “I don’t want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I’m really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard.”

As for Cannon, while he’s undoubtedly spread thin with his many projects and children, it’s all about making core memories with his little ones, like he and Tiesi aimed to do at Legendary’s first birthday bash.

“The true goal is appreciating the time, and having the opportunity to be like, ‘Oh, wow, I may have these thousand things this year, but I remember the moment of his first birthday, how amazing the party was, that we documented it,” Cannon shared.

He continued, “And as he gets older, those baseball games or recitals — just that we remember and appreciate. We take the time to take the pictures, we take the time to capture it the way we want to capture it.”