Jonathan Majors is filing a domestic violence counter-complaint against the woman who was allegedly physically assaulted by the actor.

After making headlines in March for being arrested for misdemeanour charges of strangulation and assault during a reported domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Majors is now alleging there is more to the story.

The “Creed III” star accuses Jabbari of “scratching and hitting him” during the heated altercation, per the New York Post.

Majors, who was taken into custody immediately after the incident, claimed his “drunk and hysterical” ex caused him harm, leading to bleeding.

The MCU star also alleges that Jabbari, who was immediately taken to the hospital to treat her injuries following the alleged conflict on March 25, had attacked him several times. However, he never reported it to the police.

“From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here,” told Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement to the Post.

“Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night. Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.”

Majors will be stepping into the courtroom on August 3 in NYC for the trial.