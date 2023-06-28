Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez has a lot of love for her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

The singer took to Instagram to share a cute snap, with her posing alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez — who posed in the middle of the two actors — captioned the shot: “Some of my favourite people.. ‘Only Murders In the Building’ season 3 is coming august 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Living And Working On New Movie In Paris Has ‘Completely Changed My Life’

Gomez stars as Mabel Mora in the much-loved show, alongside Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage and Short’s Oliver Putnam.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Urges Fans To Stop Leaving ‘Nasty Comments’ To Selena Gomez On Her Behalf

Back in April, the hitmaker confirmed the comedy show had wrapped production on its third season.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote, alongside a photo with season co-star Meryl Streep.

“It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love,” Gomez added.