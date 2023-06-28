Beyoncé brings lovers together.

On Tuesday, the singer was in Warsaw, Poland for another stop on her Renaissance tour, and spotted in the audience were none other than Tom Holland and Zendaya.

In a video shared to social media, the couple were seen singing along to each other as Beyoncé performed her hit “Love On Top”.

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert. pic.twitter.com/wdC1Rf5imL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

Holland and Zendaya keep their relationship mostly private, but have been spotted out as recently as last week, walking their dog and getting ice cream in London.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, has been on her Renaissance World Tour since May, having kicked things off in Sweden, before moving on to Belgium, France, the U.K., Spain, Germany and more.

Following her second concert in Warsaw on Wednesday night, Beyoncé will be heading off for the North American leg of her tour, starting with two shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8 and 9.

She will also be performing in Vancouver in September.