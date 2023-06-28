John Boyega is sharing a positive update about Jamie Foxx.

While hitting up the premiere of their latest flick, “They Cloned Tyrone”, in Hollywood on Tuesday, the 31-year-old actor shared with People that he recently had a phone call with the star following his extended hospital stay due to a “medical complication” in April.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega told the magazine. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” continued the actor. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Adding to the positive news was co-producer of the film Datari Turner, who promised Foxx was “doing amazing” in recovery, adding that he’ll “be back on the screen.”

The phone chat between Boyega and Foxx comes after “The Woman King” actor had been attempting to personally wish him a prompt recovery since the premiere of their film at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

“I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!” the Star Wars actor told ET last week. “I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.”

Foxx has a few movies lined up, including the Netflix film “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and the R-rated comedy, “Strays”, set for release this summer.

“They Cloned Tyrone” hits Netflix streaming on July 21.