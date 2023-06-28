ET Canada’s very own Keshia Chanté is set to join Shamier Anderson and Stephan James to host this year’s Legacy Awards.

The Black Academy’s award show will be broadcast live as a 90-minute special on Sunday, September 24.

The academy’s founders Anderson and James couldn’t be happier that Chanté will be joining them at the second edition of the event, held at Toronto’s History.

Anderson said, “Keshia was always our number one choice to host this year’s Legacy Awards.

READ MORE: The Next Generation Of Black Canadian Talent Celebrated At The First-Ever Legacy Awards

“She’s got an undeniable It factor, she’s extremely talented and funny, and she can hold the room. And most importantly, Keshia embodies what The Legacy Awards and The Black Academy are all about: she’s someone all people of colour can be proud of; she’s been a trailblazer for our community and inspired my brother and me to reach for more. So the chance to collaborate with her on this celebration of Black Canadian talent is a real full circle moment for us.”

Chanté added, “The Legacy Awards are the epitome of excellence representing the culture at the highest level.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be hosting this year’s celebration. Shamier and Stephan have been an inspiration to me and so many for their unrelenting work ethic and drive to break down barriers for not only themselves, but for others.”

“Our incredible partners at Insight and CBC supported this initiative from the very beginning and with them, and our amazing sponsors, we created a joyous space for Black communities to gather and to celebrate our accomplishments with all of Canada,” James shared.

“It’s inspiring to see so many sponsors return this year, but we also look forward to bringing more companies into the fold for this unapologetic celebration of Black excellence and Black culture. With FOMO already mounting, it’s going to be another wild night at HISTORY.”

READ MORE: Shamier Anderson Discusses Fighting ‘Canadian Royal’ Keanu Reeves In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: ‘I Did Beat His Ass’

The show will feature performances, award presentations, and tributes honouring both established and emerging Black Canadian talent. This year’s honourees, as well as performers and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Legacy Awards will be broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT).