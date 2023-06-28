Beyoncé and Jay-Z are embracing the relaxing warmth of the summer sun.

On Tuesday, the power couple soaked up the sun at Lake Como, Italy, with some close pals during a well-deserved break from Beyoncé’s Rennaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z — Photo: Splash

The chart-dominating singer, 41, and the rap titan, 53, spent the day unwinding at a luxury resort. Bey was decompressing in a white robe while the “99 Problems” rapper chilled out in a pair of orange swim shorts.

Beyoncé, who performed in Poland on Tuesday, enjoyed her minor escape from the stage alongside her husband, who she tied the knot with in 2008, before she’s set to reimmerse herself into the touring life as the North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour kicks off on July 8.

The tour, which began travelling the world in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, is the pop icon’s first tour since The Formation World Tour seven years ago in 2016.

The glamorously bold tour, which features stage fits from Alexander McQueen, has been selling out stadiums worldwide, with its final performance on September 27 in New Orleans.