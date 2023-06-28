Idris Elba attends the Global Premiere of "Hijack" at BFI Southbank on June 27, 2023 in London, England. "Hijack” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Idris Elba may jump into action in the new TV series “Hijack”, but in real life, that wouldn’t be the case.

The actor — who plays Sam Nelson in the Apple TV+ thriller — spoke to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier at the London, U.K. premiere, with the host questioning whether he’d be on hand to help in a real-life hijacking scenario, like his character.

When asked, all of Elba’s castmates told Tavernier they’d be comfortable with the 50-year-old springing to action in their defense.

Elba admitted, “Here’s the thing, when I get on the plane, I don’t know about you, but as soon as I’m in my seat, I’m sleeping.

“So I would have missed the whole thing. I would’ve been like, ‘Yo, what’s going on? What happened?’ Because I sleep on planes.”

Tavernier also spoke to Elba about what it’s like attending such star-studded events like the premiere in his hometown of London.

He shared, “It’s a full-circle moment, you know? Like I grew up around this, not in this area, but I walked here as a young lad thinking about, you know, being an actor.

“I wanted to do something… and here I am being able to show something that I made, you know? So it feels great. It’s like a full-circle moment.”

A synopsis for Elba’s new show reads, “A plane from Dubai to London is hijacked over a 7 hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers.”

“Hijack” is out on Apple TV+ now. See Elba talk to Tavernier more about his new thriller in the clip below.