Nicki Minaj is extending financial support to a 14-year-old boy who protected his mother in a tragic incident.

Minaj, 40, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to deliver a heartfelt message to Carlishia Hood’s teenage son, who killed her attacker following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago last week.

After news of his defence against his mother’s attacker, Jeremy Brown, went viral, the “Chun-Li” rapper expressed her unwavering encouragement and pledged a donation towards his college tuition.

“That 14 year old boy that backed that hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero,” Minaj emphasized on her Story.

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Story — @nickiminaj/Instagram Story

“If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

“She raised a dope kid & should be so proud,” continued Minaj, before adding that “God knew” she’d be attacked that day and “made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD.”

According to Complex, police reports confirmed that Brown was dead at the scene, and both Hood and her son were charged with first-degree murder.

Following a wave of online backlash against the legal charges, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office removed all charges, revealing in a statement the facts and evidence led them to their decision.