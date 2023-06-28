It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a brand new Superman!

On June 27, DC Studios announced James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” has found its leads, with David Corenswet playing the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

While most know Brosnahan from her lead role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Corenswet is a fresh face for many superhero fans.

READ MORE: ‘Superman: Legacy’: David Corenswet Cast As Clark Ken With Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane

Who is David Corenswet?

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Corenswet’s father was a stage actor in New York before becoming a lawyer, like the “Superman” star’s mother.

Corenswet studied acting at Julliard, graduating in 2016, after having already appeared in numerous stage productions as a child actor.

His first film role after graduating was in the 2018 thriller “Affairs of State”, so-starring Thora Birch, Mimi Rogers and Adrien Grenier.

The actor also appeared as a guest star in a number of TV series, including “House of Cards” and “Elementary”, before landing the role of River Barkley in “The Politician”.

In 2020, Corenswet starred was an executive producer on Ryan Murphy’s series “Hollywood”, and in 2022 he co-starred in David Simon’s drama “We Own This City” on HBO.

He also starred in the 2022 Netflix movie “Look Both Ways”, and appeared on the big screen in the horror film “Pearl”.

How did Corenswet land the role of Superman?

In December 2022, James Gunn announced that he was actively developing a new Superman film, focusing on a younger iteration of the character than other recent portrayals.

The director announced in January 2023 that the film will be titled “Superman: Legacy”, and that it will be released on July 11, 2025.

Over the following months, news and reports emerged about the casting process for the film, with Variety reporting Corenswet, Nicholas Holt Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney, Andrew Richardson and Pierson Fodé were all being considered for the starring role.

Screen tests for the film reportedly took place over the June 17 weekend, with the top contenders testing for the role in-person and in full costume.

Will we see more of Corenswet before “Superman: Legacy”?

The release date for “Superman: Legacy” may be a couple years down the road, but superhero fans looking to get to know the actor will get to see him in 2024’s blockbuster sequel “Twisters”.

He is also set to star opposite Lucy Boynton in the upcoming romantic musical “The Greatest Hits”.

On TV, Corenswet will also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Lady in the Lake”, based on the novel by Laura Lippman and starring Natalie Portman.

READ MORE: Rachel Brosnahan Addresses ‘Superman: Legacy’ Casting Rumours: ‘I Would Jump At The Chance’

How will Corenswet’s Superman fit into the DC Universe?

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, the DC Universe is getting a big shakeup.

With the release of multiverse epic “The Flash”, and the forthcoming releases of “Blue Beetle” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the DC Extended Universe is coming to an end, being rebooted with a largely new continuity as the DC Universe.

“Superman: Legacy” will officially launch the rebooted universe on the big screen, with Corensewet taking over the role of Superman/Clark Kent from Henry Cavill.

Referred to as “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”, the first phase of films in the new universe will also include “The Authority”, “The Brave and the Bold”, “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” and “Swamp Thing”.

It will also include the TV series “Creature Commandos”, “Waller”, “Lanterns”, “Paradise Lost” and “Booster Gold”.

When will “Superman: Legacy” begin filming?

According to Gunn, “Superman: Legacy” is planned to go into production in January 2024.

“Superman: Legacy” is set to open in theatres July 11, 2025.