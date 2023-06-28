Shania Twain’s gigs attract a star-studded crowd.

The Canadian superstar chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante at her Toronto show over the weekend, with the host asking what it’s like to have people like Tom Hanks turn up to see her belt out the hits.

Hanks attended Twain’s Hollywood Bowl show alongside the likes of his wife Rita Wilson, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard last month.

Twain admitted, “It’s kind of cool. You know, being with other celebrities, there is a commonality or a parallel in our lives, obviously, that we, you know, the similar struggles of balancing work and art and just all the obvious things that we know.

“So, that is nice. Yeah, I do enjoy that. You feel understood when you’re with another celebrity, you know, you really feel understood. You get it without saying a lot,” she added.

Bell made sure to share some snaps with Hanks and Wilson, joking about being “sat next to some really nice randos.”

She wrote, “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!”

Twain shared a star-studded snap taken backstage at the same concert, as well, showing Hanks and Wilson posing with the likes of John Travolta.