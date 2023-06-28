Click to share this via email

Ryan Gosling has touched down in Toronto for the Canadian promotional run for “Barbie”.

The Ontario-born Oscar nominee, 42, and a handful of other cast members are trotting the globe on a mega promotional tour for the plastic-and-pink blockbuster film.

Ryan Gosling — Photo: Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Gosling vouched for a more laid-back and casual look, donning a denim jacket, white hat and shades rather than the vibrant hues and cowboy hats his character, Ken, sports in the Barbie world.

In a TikTok video shared earlier this month, Canada’s Ken doll, alongside his co-star Margot Robbie, announced that they would be travelling to eight major cities across the world to promote the upcoming summer flick, including Sydney, Australia, Seoul, South Korea, Berlin, Germany and of course Toronto, Canada.

Word is still out if Gosling will be joined by fellow Canadians and Toronto natives Simu Liu and Michael Cera, who also lead roles in the highly anticipated film.

“Barbie” will paint the silver screen pink on July 21.