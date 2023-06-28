In exciting news for movie lovers and soccer enthusiasts alike, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced that Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy, “Next Goal Wins”, will have its world premiere at the 48th edition of the festival.

Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, expressed his enthusiasm for Waititi’s return to the festival: “We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world.” Bailey also highlighted that “Next Goal Wins” would treat TIFF fans craving football action until the 2026 World Cup arrives.

READ MORE: Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins TIFF People’s Choice Award

The New Zealand filmmaker previously premiered his acclaimed film “Jojo Rabbit” at TIFF in 2019. “Jojo Rabbit” won the TIFF People’s Choice Award and an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Next Goal Wins” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, and the talented duo of Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

READ MORE: Elliot Page To Launch Memoir In Canada With TIFF ‘In Conversation With’ Event

The heartfelt sports comedy draws inspiration from the 2014 documentary of the same name. It centers around the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their historic 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers on the horizon, the team takes a chance on Thomas Rongen (played by Fassbender), a down-on-his-luck coach, hoping he can turn the world’s worst soccer team into a formidable force.

TIFF members will be able to secure their tickets beginning on August 18, with general ticket sales soon to follow. Visit tiff.net for more details.