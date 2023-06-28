Monica Bellucci is happy in love.

In the new Elle France cover story, Italian actress opened up for the first time about her relationship with director Tim Burton, following months of speculation.

The couple are set to work together on Burton’s upcoming sequel “Beetlejuice 2”, which will hit theatres in September 2024 and is currently filming in London.

“What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” Bellucci said of the director. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life.”

Talking about getting to do the movie with Burton, she said, “I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.”

Bellucci also shared her love for Burton’s work as a director, which has included numerous classics, including “Edward Scissorhands”, “Batman” and “Ed Wood”.

“I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving,” she said. “Tim Burton’s films talk about that a lot.”

The actress added, “I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Tim Burton receives Lumiere Award from Monica Bellucci – Photo: Franck Castel/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Rumours that Bellucci and Burton were dating first started swirling after the actress presented the director with a lifetime achievement award at the Lumière Film Festival in October 2022.

Months later, the pair were spotted together, arm-in-arm, in Madrid, and were later spotted kissing on Valentine’s Day outside The Ritz Paris hotel.

Burton was previously in a longterm relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter, who also starred in several of his films, but split in 2014. They share two children.

Meanwhile, Bellucci was previously married to actor Vincent Cassel. They divorced in 2013, and share two kids.