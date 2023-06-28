Ashley Park is teasing fans about the upcoming “Mean Girls” musical movie adaptation.

The “Emily in Paris” star originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway adaptation of the 2004 film and is set to make a cameo in the upcoming film.

Speaking on the film, Park wanted fans to get the most excited about the choreographer, whom she revealed worked with some high profile names.

“What was really fun is we saw how hard they got me this morning. He’s Blackpink’s choreographer and there’s a bunch of people and I worked with him before and he choreographed it,” she explained to ET Canada’s Keshia Chante. “And so it was really fun seeing him this morning. And I think that anybody who loves the movie or who loves the musical is going to really love this version of it.”

The Broadway musical launched in 2018, with the announcement of the movie musical adaptation in 2020.

“Senior Year” actress Angourie Rice set to star as Cady Heron, “Sex Lives of College Girls” star Renée Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016’s Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway’s A Strange Loop, will play Damian.

Avantika and Bebe Wood will around out the Plastics with Karen and Gretchen, while “The Summer I Turned Pretty” actor Christopher Briney will take on the role of Aaron Samuels.