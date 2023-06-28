Simu Liu and professional basketball player Jeremy Lin are teaming up to host the 2023 CCYAA Celeb Classic Presented by Google Pixel.

Taking place on July 8, 2023, at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High-Performance Sport, this star-studded charity event will follow the success of last year’s sold-out hit, which generated $50,000 in support of the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association.

In a press release, Liu, who hails from Toronto, expressed his excitement about returning to his hometown and supporting two non-profit organizations: “I’m really excited to be back in my hometown of Toronto alongside my friend, Jeremy, to showcase what this amazing city has to offer and to support two amazing non-profit groups, the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA.”

This year’s extravaganza will feature a lineup of over 20 celebrities, athletes, and personalities from the North American Asian community, with additional guest announcements to be made on Instagram.

So far, celebs announced include “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, content creator David Fung, professional golfer Tisha Alyn, “Beef” star Young Mazino, “Warrior” star Olivia Cheng, NBA icon Dominique Wilkins and more.

The basketball game will also feature tons of other highlights, including the screening of the Emmy-winning documentary “38 In the Garden,” chronicling Jeremy Lin’s historic 2012 NBA run and its social impact on the Asian community.

Multi-platinum and JUNO-nominated recording artist Tyler Shaw will grace the stage during halftime.

The Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA), is a registered non-profit organization committed to promoting physical activity and diversity in sports across the Greater Toronto Area.

For updates and further details, visit www.ccyaa.org and follow @ccyaa_ on Instagram.