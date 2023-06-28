Shania Twain has explained how collaborating with Billy Ray Cyrus came about.

The Canadian icon spoke to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante at her Toronto show over the weekend about teaming up with Cyrus on the track “On Three” that features on her album Queen Of Me: Royal Edition [Extended Version].

Twain shared of the collab, “I was counting it in just in the demo, you know, ‘one, two, three.’ Just counting the song in. I didn’t plan on keeping it a as part of the actual record. But, as we recorded it and finished it as a record, I’m like ‘Oh I really like keeping that.’ But [thought] it just seems like it should be a man since it’s about the two of us.”

The musician went on, “[I thought] I’d love to hear, you know, a Southern man, you know a man with a Southern accent do it. That’s just what I heard. And I thought, ‘well, why not Billy Ray Cyrus? You know, let me give him a call.’ And it was just like that. And I just recorded him literally on the iPhone.”

I'm happy to announce Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended)! This version includes a couple of tracks that some of you may be familiar with – Done & Dusted and On Three, featuring my friend @billyraycyrus.

Bustamante joked about just casually calling Cyrus while he was probably just having breakfast and was like “let me put my spoon down.”

Twain insisted, “It was that kind of thing. It was. He was such a good sport. He goes, ‘Sure. Sure.’ So we did it a few times over. Try this. Try that. And that was it. He was just a really great sport.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Twain spoke about having A-list pals including Tom Hanks attend her gigs.

Hanks attended Twain’s Hollywood Bowl show alongside the likes of his wife Rita Wilson, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard last month.

Twain admitted, “It’s kind of cool. You know, being with other celebrities, there is a commonality or a parallel in our lives, obviously, that we, you know, the similar struggles of balancing work and art and just all the obvious things that we know.

“So, that is nice. Yeah, I do enjoy that. You feel understood when you’re with another celebrity, you know, you really feel understood. You get it without saying a lot,” she added.