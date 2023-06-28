Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a family of six!

The pair took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal they’d welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Teigen and Legend’s new arrival comes just five months after she gave birth to baby daughter Esti.

The Cravings cookbook author shared a lengthy post announcing the birth of their son Wren Alexander Stephens, whose name is a tribute to their “incredible” surrogate, Alexandra.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen began, sharing how they started their surrogacy journey back in 2021.

Teigen said of meeting Alexandra, “All our wishes and dreams aligned.

“I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

After the first embryo transfer didn’t survive, Teigen and Legend were then “overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy” while Teigen was pregnant with Esti.

Teigen announced Wren had arrived on June 19 “just minutes before midnight.”

She gushed of their surrogate, “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra.”

Teigen added, “We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she continued, paying tribute to their late son Jack, who died in September 2022 after she had to have an abortion to save her life.

Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

Legend shared some adorable snaps on Instagram, as well, writing: “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”