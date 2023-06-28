Kelly Clarkson’s got no beef with her fellow “American Idol” alum.

Appearing this week on “Watch What Happens Live”, Clarkson was asked by a viewer about country star Carrie Underwood, and took the opportunity to deny longstanding rumours.

“I think I know where you’re going with this,” she interrupted, referring to rumours that the two singers are in a feud.

“People always pit us together and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other],” Clarkson said.

She continued, explaining that she’s only “ran into” Underwood “a handful of times,” and said, “There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other.”

As it turned out, the viewer’s question had nothing to do with the feud rumours.

“Look, everyone always asks me the ‘pitted against each other’ question,” Clarkson explained. “I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes.”

Instead, the viewer had simply wanted to know what it was like having Underwood on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” over Zoom back in December 2020.

“It was awesome,” the daytime host said. “It was great to have her on the show.”

She added, “I’d love to have her there in person.”

Clarkson was famously the first ever winner of “American Idol” in 2002, while Underwood took won the competition show in its fourth season in 2005.